"Yanny" Or "Laurel": What Is Happening In This Recording????
SOS, WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.
You may be wondering if this is gonna be one of those "is the dress blue or gold" things and the answer is, YOU BET IT IS. Please listen to this recording and tell me whether you hear "yanny" or "laurel."
Upon first listening to the recording, I thought I was being trolled. It obviously said "yanny."
At first, most of my coworkers agreed. It was obviously "yanny."
But then...
ADVERTISEMENT
...people started hearing both!
And some could never hear "yanny" again once they heard "laurel."
ADVERTISEMENT
A mere 10 MINUTES LATER I listened to it again, and was STUNNED. It obviously said "laurel" and now I cannot trust my own ears!!!
A lot of people have noticed a difference when listening to the recording on a phone versus their desktop.
I AM GOING GODDAMN BANANAS.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.