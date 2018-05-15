BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Yanny" Or "Laurel": What Is Happening In This Recording????

news / viral

"Yanny" Or "Laurel": What Is Happening In This Recording????

SOS, WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 15, 2018, at 4:06 p.m. ET

You may be wondering if this is gonna be one of those "is the dress blue or gold" things and the answer is, YOU BET IT IS. Please listen to this recording and tell me whether you hear "yanny" or "laurel."

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel
Cloe Feldman @CloeCouture

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel

Reply Retweet Favorite

Upon first listening to the recording, I thought I was being trolled. It obviously said "yanny."

At first, most of my coworkers agreed. It was obviously "yanny."

But then...

ADVERTISEMENT

...people started hearing both!

And some could never hear "yanny" again once they heard "laurel."

ADVERTISEMENT

A mere 10 MINUTES LATER I listened to it again, and was STUNNED. It obviously said "laurel" and now I cannot trust my own ears!!!

A lot of people have noticed a difference when listening to the recording on a phone versus their desktop.

Attention: On the phone it is yanny and on desktop it is laurel, clearly something to do w the speakers! https://t.co/c8L8xZwcpE via @juliareinstein
Stephanie McNeal @stephemcneal

Attention: On the phone it is yanny and on desktop it is laurel, clearly something to do w the speakers! https://t.co/c8L8xZwcpE via @juliareinstein

Reply Retweet Favorite

I AM GOING GODDAMN BANANAS.

Take This Poll And Tell Us Whether The Recording Says "Yanny" Or "Laurel"

Here's What Scientists Have To Say About That "Yanny" And "Laurel" Recording

Yanny And Laurel: We Know What Was Actually Said

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT