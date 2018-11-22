This Is What The World Looks Like For Kids Traveling In The Caravan

Hundreds of kids have traveled with the migrant caravan that started in Honduras and is beginning to arrive at the US–Mexico border. On Wednesday, 4,166 people — 794 of them children — from the caravan had made it to Tijuana, according to government officials. Most have traveled across Mexico from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador on foot, by bus, and hitching rides inside trucks, a journey that takes weeks and is difficult even for adults to endeavor. They have been pulled out of school, in some cases work, and have witnessed their parents and caretakers fleeing violence. In some recent cases, unaccompanied children were turned away by US border authorities when they asked for asylum.

BuzzFeed News gave six kids cameras to show what the world looks like to them. Our reporter Adolfo Flores, who has reported extensively on the caravans from Central America, taught them how to use the cameras and asked them to document their journey.

The cameras were returned days later, the film holding now-familiar scenes of families camped out in stadiums and hitching rides on the backs of trucks. They also captured moments that professional photographers might miss — the sometimes-surreal framing revealing their curiosity about an uncertain world, where cops supervised kids playing behind arenas and reporters appeared with instructions. This photo essay shows off their unique perspective and offers insight into the society that we are building for the next generation.