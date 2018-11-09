Two California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Buildings And Force Mass Evacuations
The Camp fire is raging in Northern California and the Woolsey fire is ablaze in Southern California.
What We Know So Far
- Two major wildfires are raging in California, scorching thousands of acres and forcing entire cities to evacuate.
- Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, residents had to flee their homes as the Woolsey fire tore though Southern California.
- The entire city of Malibu was forced to evacuate early Friday due to the wind-driven Woolsey fire, which has destroyed at least 8,000 acres and has prompted evacuation of 75,000 homes.
- In Northern California, the Camp fire scorched at least 20,000 acres and destroyed thousands of buildings. It has put 17,000 homes and commercial buildings in imminent danger of burning.
- California’s Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the Camp fire forced at least 30,000 people to evacuate.
