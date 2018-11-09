BuzzFeed News

Two California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Buildings And Force Mass Evacuations

Posted on November 9, 2018, at 11:40 a.m. ET

The Camp fire is raging in Northern California and the Woolsey fire is ablaze in Southern California.

The Woolsey fire in Southern California.
Brianna Sacks/ BuzzFeed News

The Woolsey fire in Southern California.

What We Know So Far

  • Two major wildfires are raging in California, scorching thousands of acres and forcing entire cities to evacuate.
  • Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, residents had to flee their homes as the Woolsey fire tore though Southern California.
  • The entire city of Malibu was forced to evacuate early Friday due to the wind-driven Woolsey fire, which has destroyed at least 8,000 acres and has prompted evacuation of 75,000 homes.
  • Follow BuzzFeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who is reporting on the Woolsey fire.
  • In Northern California, the Camp fire scorched at least 20,000 acres and destroyed thousands of buildings. It has put 17,000 homes and commercial buildings in imminent danger of burning.
  • California’s Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the Camp fire forced at least 30,000 people to evacuate.
Firefighters battle the Camp Fire in Paradise in Northern California.
Digital First Media / Digital First Media via Getty Im

Firefighters battle the Camp Fire in Paradise in Northern California.

