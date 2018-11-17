These Photos Show What It's Like To Live In A Walmart Parking Lot After Fleeing A Wildfire

Almost one thousand people have had to make a Walmart parking lot their home in Chico, California, as a result of the catastrophic Camp fire in Northern California. Many fled with just the clothes on their backs, and most have no homes to return to in the wake of the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. To make matters worse, some of the shelters for evacuees are experiencing an outbreak of norovirus, a highly contagious gastrointestinal virus. These photos show the limited facilities on offer for families left sitting in the still-smoky air, trying to figure out what comes next.