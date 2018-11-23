Here’s How Climate Change Is Already Impacting The US (Hint: It’s Not Good)

There’s no doubt about it, a government report concludes, climate change is already wreaking havoc across every corner of the US. This means more damaging wildfires in California, more storms dumping intense rain on Texas, more coastal flooding at high tides in Florida, and other mayhem ahead.

The new report, released Friday afternoon, concludes “that the evidence of human-caused climate change is overwhelming and continues to strengthen, that the impacts of climate change are intensifying across the country, and that climate-related threats to Americans’ physical, social, and economic well-being are rising.”

This sweeping report was a collaboration between more than 300 federal scientists and outside experts. It is the second part of the congressionally mandated Fourth National Climate Assessment, and it’s all about how climate change is (and will continue) impacting the people and economy of the US. The first part, released last November, overviewed the latest climate science.

“We care about a changing climate because it is loading the dice against us, it’s taking the risks we already face naturally and exacerbating them,” said Katharine Hayhoe, an author on one of the report’s chapters and a climate professor at Texas Tech University.

Take Hurricane Harvey, a major hurricane that stalled on the Texas coast for days, dropping record rain for the Houston area. Multiple studies have since found that this intense rainfall event was much more likely because of human-induced climate change.

For Andrew Light, one of the report’s reviewers and a senior fellow at the World Resources Institute, a key takeaway from the report is that “climate change is right now negatively impacting every part of the US economy.”

Agriculture, tourism, fisheries, and other parts of the economy “are vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change,” said the report. It projects each of these sectors could see hundreds of billions of dollars in yearly losses by the century’s end due to climate impacts.

Climate change will also reduce Midwest agricultural productivity to levels of the 1980s without major technological advances, according to the report.

Despite all these worrying trends, the Trump administration is ignoring the issue, and that’s a mistake, said Light, a former State Department official.

President Donald Trump last year vowed to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement, and his administration is in the process of rolling back climate rules for oil and gas sites, coal plants, and cars. However, this new report is the second big government climate report released under his watch. (In response to last year’s report, the Trump administration’s Raj Shah had told BuzzFeed News, “The climate has changed and is always changing.” )

A related carbon emissions report, also released Friday, concluded that switching to natural gas from coal, and energy efficiency, along with the economic recession, has led US fossil fuel emissions to decline about 1% a year over the last decade, which has made North America responsible for 18% of global greenhouse emissions by 2014. In the report, scientists project US carbon emissions to range from a 3% increase to a 12.8% decrease by 2040, compared to 2015 amounts, depending on emissions rules. Moreover, the ability of forests and waters to naturally suck up greenhouse gas emissions “will likely diminish in the future,” per the report.



Some observers complained the administration had purposely timed the release of the reports to the Friday after Thanksgiving in a bid to deflect attention from its findings that the US government understood global warming was real.