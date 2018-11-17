People In California Are Getting Creative As Thick Smoke From The Wildfires Chokes Entire Regions

Two giant wildfires are scorching California right now, killing dozens and forcing entire cities to evacuate. But people not in the direct path of flames aren't free from danger: smoke from the fires has made the air hazardous to breathe in many areas, particularly in Northern California.

In San Francisco, the air was so smoky that health experts warned everyone to stay indoors all day Friday. Schools were closed, as were open-air cable cars, and museums opened their doors for free to provide refuge. With the Bay Area Air Quality Management District warning that the conditions could last until at least Tuesday, authorities have recommended people wear masks if they go outside, although many stores were sold out.

But fear not, people have found creative ways to deal with the situation, from entrepreneurial side gigs and DIY air filters, to fundraisers and donation campaigns.

Let us review:

One Uber driver in San Francisco was selling masks out of their car for $5 each.