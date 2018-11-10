These Haunting Photos Show Animals Fleeing The Massive California Wildfires

Three major wildfires burning in California have forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate, which has also meant an exodus of animals also escaping the flames.

In Northern California, the Camp fire had killed at least nine people as of Friday and scorched more than 6,700 structures, making it the most destructive in state history.

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, more than 200,000 residents in Southern California have been ordered to flee their homes as the Woolsey and the Hill fires tore though the region.

But mass evacuations meant everything from pet dogs to farm animals and wildlife have also needed to find respite, making for dramatic pictures.