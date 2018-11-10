BuzzFeed News

These Haunting Photos Show Animals Fleeing The Massive California Wildfires

At least nine people have been killed and thousands of structures destroyed as wildfires in California force people — and animals — to seek shelter.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on November 9, 2018, at 10:41 p.m. ET

Three major wildfires burning in California have forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate, which has also meant an exodus of animals also escaping the flames.

In Northern California, the Camp fire had killed at least nine people as of Friday and scorched more than 6,700 structures, making it the most destructive in state history.

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, more than 200,000 residents in Southern California have been ordered to flee their homes as the Woolsey and the Hill fires tore though the region.

But mass evacuations meant everything from pet dogs to farm animals and wildlife have also needed to find respite, making for dramatic pictures.

Officer Randy Law tends to a rescued horse as the Camp fire burns in Paradise, California.
Noah Berger / AP

A dog watches from a car in Malibu as flames from the Woolsey fire approach the coastal city.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey fire comes down the hill.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A dog sits on a woman&#x27;s lap as hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital near Paradise, California.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

An owl sits on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey fire approaches.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sophie McKeown and others feed their horses along the seawall at an evacuation area at Zuma Beach in Malibu.
Reed Saxon / AP

Dogs roam burned out neighborhoods as the Camp fire tears through Paradise.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

Evacuated goats from the Woolsey fire are held in the back of a pickup truck at Zuma beach in Malibu.
Scott Varley/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

