Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Firefighters push a vehicle from a garage as a home burns in Malibu on Nov. 9.

As an out-of-control wildfire spread toward the Pacific Ocean near Los Angeles on Friday, more and more celebrities found themselves in its path and forced to evacuate along with thousands of others. The wind-driven Woolsey fire had burned at least 14,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of 75,000 homes by Friday afternoon, including the entire city of Malibu. The Kardashian clan also found themselves in its path. Kim Kardashian West tweeted Thursday night that she had flown back to California only to have to pack up her home in Calabasas due to the fire. Her husband, Kanye, later posted that his family was safe and thanked everyone for their prayers. However, on Friday, TMZ reported that the Woolsey fire had reached their new home and that it was in “grave danger of being consumed by the flames.” Representatives for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But Kim tweeted that her home had appeared to be spared.

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼

Khloé Kardashian tweeted “I can’t believe this is happening!!!” while also thanking emergency crews. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” she added. Caitlyn Jenner’s rep Alan Nierob said his client was “safe and long since evacuated” from her Malibu home, but could not confirm reports that it had burned down.

Others experienced total loss, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who said that while his family was safe, their home had burned down and they lost everything. “We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile,” he tweeted. Alyssa Milano said on Twitter that she was concerned about the welfare of her home and her animals after being forced to evacuate and pleaded for help in saving her five horses.

Other celebs said they too had evacuated and were hoping for the best, including actor Rainn Wilson, who tweeted that he and his dogs and pigs were safe. Cher said that while she was worried about her Malibu house, her heart was broken for the people who had lost everything in the fire. Even YouTubers, including Jake Paul, were forced to flee. (He later tweeted that his brother, Logan, “won’t give everyone the WiFi because there’s too many people at his house.”)

update: evacuating Team 10 house @LoganPaul here we come

Meanwhile, Derek Waters, the creator and host of the Comedy Central show Drunk History, posted on Instagram that he was cutting production in the Santa Monica Mountains due to the fire, saying, “I love my job but I love my crew more.”

