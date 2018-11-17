After Surviving California's Deadliest Wildfire, Evacuees Are Now Being Infected With A Virus At Shelters

Hector Amezcua / The Sacramento Bee via AP Joseph Grado and his wife, Susan Grado, at a shelter for fire victims in Chico, Calif.

CHICO, California — After evacuating the catastrophic Camp fire in Northern California, at least 145 people in four shelters have been sickened with the norovirus, a gastrointestinal illness that causes intense diarrhea and vomiting, officials said. At least 25 people who were sickened with the virus have received treatment at hospitals. The outbreak has also included staff members at the shelters. Norovirus is a common cause of outbreaks on cruise ships, in daycares or anywhere people are in close quarters, most often between November and April, although they can happen at any time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of norovirus are nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, which come on quickly and generally resolve within 3 days. The Butte County Public Health Department said it's working with the Red Cross and other groups to contain the outbreak at the four different shelters. Public health experts are focusing on providing dedicated hand washing stations and bathrooms for people who are sick, cleaning supplies that are effective against norovirus, which is notoriously hard to kill, and providing additional medical staff and monitoring of residents for the symptoms of illness, among other measures.

Brianna Sacks Jen Fitzgerald and daughter, Brooklyn, at the Wal Mart parking lot evacuee camp.

Volunteers who have been trying to shrink a once-densely populated tent city in a Walmart parking lot and adjacent field in Chico say that after many evacuees fled for their lives, they're now facing a second health threat. Last February, thousands of people were forced to evacuate the area after the Oroville Dam, the tallest in the US, nearly failed after heavy rains. About 30 evacuees contracted the Norovirus at a shelter. "Then, the flu broke out," said Pat Carlson, who has been serving hot coffee at the Walmart parking lot for the past few days. "It was also winter so people were really worried. They feel it's the same kind of situation." Eating lunch Thursday, Jen Fitzgerald, who lost everything she owns to the fire in Paradise, said she would rather sleep outside in a donated tent, or in her car, with her seven-year-old daughter than risk exposure to the highly-contagious virus in a shelter. Another woman, Shawna, has been sleeping in her red SUV with her mom, three-year-old daughter, Faith, and newborn baby, Sophia, rather than go to one of the designated shelters. "She barely has an immune system," the 21-year-old said, tilting her elbow up to show her bundled infant. "I'm afraid of what would happen." Standing in line waiting for a hot meal, Janae Frutos said her good friend, Sina Sonoquie, got violently ill while volunteering at the East Avenue Church in Chico, one of the affected shelters. "She was puking straight for like six hours," Frutos shuddered. "Just the thought of that is too overwhelming right now."