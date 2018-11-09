Ferocious wind-driven wildfires tore across California on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate, destroying thousands of buildings, and causing a number of injuries.



In Butte County, north of Sacramento, a fire exploded to 18,000 acres by the afternoon as it swept into the town of Paradise, causing "massive devastation," Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean said.

Up to 30,000 people were forced to evacuate the blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, and hundreds of buildings were believed to be destroyed. Officials did not had a definitive count of structures lost due to the ongoing fire fight and evacuation effort.

“It has destroyed the town,” said McLean.