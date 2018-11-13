A Beloved Jewish Summer Camp Was Destroyed In California's Wildfires, But Leaders Are Vowing To Rebuild

More than 40,000 youth have spent their summers at Camp Hess Kramer in Malibu. Now, only remnants remain.

Adam Panish Charred remains of buildings at Camp Hess Kramer were left behind by the Woolsey fire.

MALIBU — Bryna Nevison walked around the few remaining walls of the old Jewish camp, pulling off as many photos and artifacts as she could carry in case the fire came back. She still hadn't fully grasped that the Woolsey fire, which tore through Malibu and the surrounding region over the weekend, destroying hundreds of structures and nearly 97,000 acres, had nearly obliterated Camp Hess Kramer and its sister camp, Camp Hilltop.

Brianna Sacks / BuzzFeed News Bryna Nevison

Quickly scanning the blackened, crumpled buildings and the pile of wood that once held the chapel's ancient Torah scrolls, the 26-year-old took what was left. Young, smiling men in yarmulkes flashed by as she loaded the pictures into the car. Most are from the 1950s, when Rabbi Alfred Wolf moved to Los Angeles to join the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and decided to create the first camping program for Jewish children west of the Mississippi.

After escaping Nazi Germany, Wolf was driven to create safe, open spaces where Jewish young people, as well as kids and teens from Christian, Muslim, and other religions and backgrounds could gather, connect, and learn without judgment, said Donald Levy, the temple's communication's director. The Rabbi built Hess Kramer in 1952 inside a canyon on the outskirts of Malibu. He erected Hilltop above, overlooking the ocean, a few years later in 1968. Since then, more than 40,000 young people from across the US have spent their summers at the camp, eating chef John's famous grilled cheese, belting out songs, scaling rock climbing walls, and dressing in white Friday to celebrate Shabbat near the Pacific Ocean. Wounded Warriors, several LGBT organizations, and the Los Angeles Unified School District also frequently use the spaces to host retreats.

Along the winding Pacific Coast Highway, the glint of the large, silver menorah looming far off in the green hills has always been visible. And it was still there Monday, surrounded by a charred landscape.

Camp Hess Kramer

Among the memories and grief-tinged social media posts and phone calls were declarations of resilience and promises to rebuild. "We will be together this summer. There will be camp. Then, we will rebuild. Hess Kramer and Hilltop will endure," camp leaders wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, reminding their community that they are no stranger to strife. The Woolsey fire destroyed 87 of 97 structures, completely decimating Camp Hilltop. Below, along a creek and tucked back into a sycamore-filled canyon, only the dining hall, two cabins, an office, and a wooden menorah are still standing. In the partially torched chapel, the wooden pews still face forward.



"How symbolic is that?" Nevison said.

Holding the pile of frames, Nevison, who plans events for the camps, talked about their history, about how they hosted the weddings of couples who met there as teens, programs for children affected by HIV/AIDS, low-income youth groups, and reunions for the very first campers, those who built the "buildings with their bare hands." In emails, phone calls, Facebook posts, tweets, and texts, people reminisced about the silly, sweaty dance sessions that erupted in the mornings and evenings while singing ancient prayers at the top of their lungs, of first kisses, best friends, racing to catch the shower's remaining hot water in the morning, and defining, on their own terms, what Judaism stands for.

Every summer for 10 years, Mark Novick would fly from El Paso, Texas, and escape to "a world so very different from the one I was growing up."

He was quiet and awkward, he said, but in that hot, eucalyptus-drenched canyon, "it was OK to be different."

