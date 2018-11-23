Here’s How The Survivors Of California’s Wildfires Spent Thanksgiving

The destructive wildfires in California have resulted in the tragic loss of dozens of lives, as well as the widespread destruction of communities across the state.

Thousands of people have been displaced, having lost their homes in the fires.

The Camp fire in Northern California — the deadliest in the state’s history — has killed 83 people, injured three firefighters, and burned more than 18,000 structures. More than 500 people still remain unaccounted for after the fire, which is contained at 90%.

In Southern California, three people have been killed in the Woolsey fire, during which hundreds of thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a local bar.

But on Thursday, wildfire survivors were able to enjoy a moment of respite in the form of a warm Thanksgiving meal, thanks to acts of kindness by volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and fellow residents.