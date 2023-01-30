The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by police in a “peaceful” neighborhood where “everybody looks out for each other,” residents say

Memphis police officers kicked, punched, and struck Tyre Nichols with a baton as the 29-year-old Black man screamed for his mother, video footage released showed . Nichols was driving back from watching the sunset and taking pictures of the sky at a local park when he was pulled over by police.

The footage of the ultimately deadly Jan. 7 encounter sparked widespread outrage across the US as Americans watched yet another Black man brutalized by police. Last week, the city of Memphis fired the five officers involved, and all of them face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. Warning: This story describes graphic footage of police violence.

The SCORPION unit that killed Tyre Nichols was formed to target high-crime areas. But locals say his neighborhood was "peaceful." On Saturday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis announced that she was disbanding SCORPION. Hickory Hill residents told BuzzFeed News they are now left to wonder how a unit supposedly created to make the city safer ended up instilling a newfound fear into a tight-knit grieving community.

“It makes you look at the neighborhood differently now,” said Jimareon Phillips, a 17-year-old student who’s lived in the area for 11 years. “I feel safe over here, but now it makes you cautious to even walk around because you’re scared the police can do that to you."

Family and friends remember Tyre Nichols as a "free spirit" who "was just his own person." “My son is looking down smiling because he knows — it's funny he always said he was going to be famous one day. I didn't know this is what he meant but,” Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells said in a news conference, before taking a shaky breath and pausing. “I really don't know what else to say right now.”

Four mass shootings in California in one week

A shooting early Saturday morning in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles left three people dead and four injured . Los Angeles police described the incident as "a gun battle ... not an active shooter situation.”

. Los Angeles police the incident as "a gun battle ... not an active shooter situation.” One week ago, a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park killed 11 people, all of them between the ages of 57 and 76, after a Lunar New Year celebration. Even before the names of the Monterey Park victims were released, another shooter opened fire in Half Moon Bay on Monday , killing seven immigrant laborers who worked on a mushroom farm. And then on Thursday in Oakland , a shooter injured seven and killed an 18-year-old man.

SNAPSHOTS

A mystery at the Alex Murdaugh trial: Why didn't he have blood on him? At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.

In a chilling interview with a California radio station, Paul Pelosi's attacker said he was sorry he didn't injure more people. The suspect called KTVU shortly after bodycam footage was released showing the moment he fractured 82-year-old Pelosi's skull with a hammer.

The Oscars are reviewing their campaign rules after Andrea Riseborough's nomination. The reported campaign around Riseborough's Best Actress nomination — which was reportedly driven by the wife of the film’s director — is making headlines.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the GMA3 co-anchors who had an affair with each other, are out at ABC. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement .

A ban on gender-affirming care for anyone under 18 has gone into effect in Utah