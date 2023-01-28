A Fourth Mass Shooting In California This Week Left Three People Dead

There have now been four mass shootings in California this week, after a shooting early Saturday morning in Los Angeles left three people dead and four injured.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said it had received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday near Beverly Hills. “When officers arrived, they found 5 victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” the LAPD wrote.

Three of them were pronounced dead on the scene by the fire department.