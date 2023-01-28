Family And Friends Remember Tyre Nichols As A “Free Spirit” Who “Was Just His Own Person”

Body camera footage released Friday evening has sparked national outcry over his death, as videos show five officers dragging Nichols from his car and shouting profanities, before repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him with a baton while he lies on the ground. In the footage, Nichols complains about having trouble breathing, and later calls out for his mother.

At a press conference on Friday, Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells remembered her son as a “beautiful soul” who loved sunsets, photography, and skateboarding, and cared deeply for his family.

“He has a tattoo of my name on his arm,” she said . “My son loved me to death and I loved him to death.”

Protests erupted on the streets of Memphis on Friday and Saturday against the rampant police brutality toward Black and brown men after the video release, comparing it to the 1991 police beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

Many public figures paid tribute to Nichols, including former president Barack Obama, who wrote on Instagram: “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change.”