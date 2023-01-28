In A Chilling Interview With A Californian TV Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People

Police had said previously that DePape had wanted to kidnap others associated with Democrat leadership, including Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. He also claimed the 2020 election had been stolen.

DePape said he'd run a site "exposing government corruption online" and that he was trying to set up a new website out of the "reach of tyrannical global fascists."

Lee had apparently reached out to DePape after his arrest last year, and during Friday's interview was told she could record but not ask him any follow-up questions.

In the interview with KTVU, he apologized — but not for the attack itself. Instead, DePape said he was sorry he did not injure more people.

"I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them," DePape said on Friday. "I should have come better prepared."

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.