Older Asian Americans In Monterey Park Found A Community In Ballroom Dancing. Some Say A Mass Shooting Won’t Sway Them.

For decades, Star Ballroom Dance Studio was a place of fun and community for older Asian Americans in Monterey Park, California, where they learned to dance, spent time together, and celebrated parts of their cultures.

That sense of safety was shattered on Saturday night, the eve of Lunar New Year, when a shooter opened fire on the revelers in the studio, killing 11 people and injuring nine more . The shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, then traveled to Lai Lai, another dance studio in nearby Alhambra, but was confronted and disarmed by the owner’s son .

The sudden eruption of mass violence shook the quiet city barely 8 miles east of Los Angeles, as well as its tight-knit ballroom community members who found joy and freedom in dancing.

“Ballroom dancing is an integral part of Monterey Park,” Elizabeth Yang, a lawyer who takes classes at Star Ballroom, told BuzzFeed News. “It's a big part of the community.”

Star Ballroom and Lai Lai share a small but dedicated community of ballroom dancers. They cater to high-level competitive ballroom dancers, as well as those who want a recreational outlet — a fun, elegant hobby that keeps them active.

“It’s an older crowd and a lot of them are retired,” Yang said. “They don't want to go to the gym, they're not going to be playing basketball or tennis. So ballroom dancing is the perfect sport for them to stay fit, stay healthy, get some exercise, and also meet new friends and have fun.”

Maksym Kapitanchuk, an instructor at Lai Lai since 2010, said all his students have frequented both studios. Whether or not they danced professionally, they are committed to learning and perfecting the steps.

“Even those students who do it just for fun, their hobby for them is their life,” he said. “Especially before COVID, they would spend hours and hours practicing at night.”

For older Asian Americans in Monterey Park, these dance studios have functioned as important community spaces. Star Ballroom doesn’t just offer group classes for children and adults and private dance lessons; it also hosts cultural events, dance showcases, karaoke sessions, tea dances, and holiday parties.

They were also a critical lifeline during the pandemic. Though the studios shut down for a while, they were some of the first places to reopen in the area, albeit with strict guidelines, Yang said.

“Those 11 who unfortunately have died, they were part of not just a family circle, but they're part of a social circle,” Mayor Henry Lo told BuzzFeed News. “And so it has very wide-ranging impacts on the community.”

A motive for the shooting is still unclear, but the shooter was familiar with the dance studios. Authorities said he used to frequent both locations, but had not been there in the last five years. His ex-wife told CNN that they met about 20 years ago at Star Ballroom and he offered to teach her. Investigators said on Wednesday that they have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims.

Yang started going to Star Ballroom consistently about a year ago. Every Monday after work, she leaves her office and walks across the street to the studio for dance class. Her daughter accompanies her sometimes, and despite her young age, Star Ballroom’s co-owner, Maria Liang, always welcomes her.

Yang was celebrating Lunar New Year's Eve with her family on Saturday night when her phone started blowing up with messages asking if she was safe. She had been invited to the event at Star Ballroom that evening, but she decided to stay home with her family.

“If it wasn't for my family, I probably would have gone too,” she said. “And if I had went, I would have brought at least my daughter, maybe even my son with me.”