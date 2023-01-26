Five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died after allegedly being beaten by cops during a traffic stop, officials announced Thursday.

Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills Jr., 32,and Justin Smith, 28, were indicted by a grand jury and booked at the Shelby County jail, according to the officials and online inmate records.

All five are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

"While each of the five individuals played a different role in the incident in question, the actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and they are all responsible," Mulroy told reporters during a news conference.

The five former cops, who are all Black, were fired last week after the Memphis Police Department's internal investigation determined that they violated several department policies, "including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid."