The Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims Have Been Identified And The Suspected Shooter Has Been Charged With Murder

Officials released the names of the two women and five men killed in shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay, California, as the man accused of gunning them down was charged with their murders on Wednesday.

The San Mateo County coroner's office identified the victims as Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Yetao Bing, 43, whose residence was unknown; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; and Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco. The office was withholding the name of the seventh victim pending next of kin notification; however, charging documents identified him as Jose Romero Perez. Five of the victims were Chinese citizens, the Chinese Consulate-General in San Francisco said Thursday.

"We strongly condemn this incident of gun violence," a spokesperson for the Consulate-General said in a statement, "and would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to the injured and the families of the victims."

An eighth person, identified in the court papers as Pedro Romero Perez, was also injured in the shootings, which authorities have described as a likely case of "workplace violence."

Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Chinese national, is accused of the shooting and has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, along with several enhancements for discharging a firearm causing death or great bodily injury, causing great bodily injury, and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.

San Mateo County officials said sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday to the former Mountain Mushroom Farm, which was acquired by California Terra Garden last year, and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as a fifth person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at another nursery, Concord Farms, about a mile away. Zhao was later taken into custody in the parking lot of a sheriff's office station in a moment that was captured on video by local news outlets.