A Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Anyone Under 18 Has Gone Into Effect In Utah

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law on Saturday a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors in the state.

SB 16 prohibits a healthcare provider from performing surgical procedures on anyone under the age of 18 seeking to transition. It also bans hormone treatment for any minor who wasn’t already diagnosed with gender dysphoria and receiving care. The law went into effect immediately with Cox’s signature.

The American Medical Association has repeatedly opposed restrictions by politicians on gender-affirming care.

“Gender-affirming care is medically-necessary, evidence-based care that improves the physical and mental health of transgender and gender-diverse people,” AMA board member Michael Suk said in a 2021 statement .

Cox ignored that evidence on Saturday as he defended “pausing these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long term consequences.”

“While we understand our words will be of little comfort to those who disagree with us, we sincerely hope that we can treat our transgender families with more love and respect as we work to better understand the science and consequences behind these procedures,” he said in a statement.