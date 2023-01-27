Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer

Footage of the violent attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's San Francisco home has been released, showing the moment Paul Pelosi opened the door and was attacked by an assailant with a hammer.

The police body camera video, released on Friday by the San Francisco County Superior Court, shows Paul Pelosi and his alleged attacker, David DePape, standing at the door when it opens, both holding onto a hammer.

"Everything's good," DePape tells the officers.

When they tell him to drop the hammer, he replies, "um, nope," and begins to struggle over the weapon with Paul Pelosi before snatching it from him and hitting him on the head. The officers then rush into the house and tackle DePape onto the floor.

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands sustained during the attack.

Warning: The footage below is graphic.