Five Police Officers Were Fired For Using Excessive Force In Connection With The Death Of A 29-Year-Old Black Man

Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop.

In a statement , Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined that the officers violated several department policies, “including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.” The department identified the officers, who are all Black, as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith and shared their photos alongside the statement.

“The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work that our officers perform, with integrity, every day,” Davis said.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over by officers for reckless driving at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to an initial account shared by police. As the officers approached him, a “confrontation occurred” and Nichols “fled the scene on foot.” A second confrontation occurred, police said, shortly before the officers ultimately took him into custody.

“Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene,” police said.

Nichols arrived at the hospital in critical condition and died three days later, on Jan. 10. Officials have not released a cause of death.