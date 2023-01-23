The Monterey Park Shooting Victims Have Been Identified. Here’s What We Know About Them.

All 11 victims of the Monterey Park, California, shooting have been identified by officials and friends as authorities continue to investigate a motive in the deadly mass shooting on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene and 10 others were injured after a shooter opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a city with a predominantly Asian population, on Saturday night. The shooter then traveled to another dance studio in Alhambra, Lai Lai, but was forcibly disarmed by the owner’s son as he walked into the building.

Another victim who was being treated for "extensive injuries" died at the hospital on Monday, USC + LAC Medical Center said, increasing the death toll to 11.

My My Nhan, 65; Lilan Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; Muoi Dai Ung, 67; Hongying Jian, 62; Diana Man Ling Tom, 70; Yu-Lun Kao, 72; Chia Ling Yau, 76; Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68; Wen-Tau Yu, 64; and Ming Wei Ma, 72, were identified by the coroner’s office on Tuesday.

Victor Yushin, an instructor at Star Ballroom, told BuzzFeed News that although new dancers would come in often, many of the students knew each other.

"It's a community and for sure, it's a good place for people who just enjoyed dancing, you know," Yushin said. "I never see any arguments in there, people [getting] angry or something. No, it was just [a] good place."

A GoFundMe created by several Asian American and Pacific Islander advocacy groups is raising money for those affected by the shooting.

Three of the victims, Kao, Wen-Tau Yu, and Yau, were Taiwanese Americans, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles told BuzzFeed News.

"TECO-LA conveys our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and sends our prayers to the injured for a speedy recovery," the office said in a statement.

The embassy said it was assisting the victims' loved ones who live in Taiwan and plans to travel to the US to take care of their affairs. The families declined to provide statements.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Ming Wei Ma, 72