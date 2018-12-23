These Were Our Biggest Photo Stories In 2018
From visual perspectives on current events to historical images that inform the present, here's a look back at some of the most powerful and eye-catching pictures we published this year.
“These Photos Show the Stark Divide Between Shooting Deaths in Gaza and the Celebrations in Jerusalem”
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.