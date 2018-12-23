BuzzFeed News

These Were Our Biggest Photo Stories In 2018

From visual perspectives on current events to historical images that inform the present, here's a look back at some of the most powerful and eye-catching pictures we published this year.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on December 23, 2018, at 10:27 a.m. ET

“This Is What the World Looks Like for Kids Traveling in the Caravan”

Kate Bubacz

“15 Dark and Disturbing Pictures From Inside an American Frat House”

Andrew Moisey

“This Is What People in Red States Think About the Women's March”

Caitlin Penna

“7 Portraits That Show Just How Annoying Relationships Can Be”

Corina Marie Howell

“These Photos of Women Chugging Beer as They Finish the 4th of July Ironman Are Just Wow”

Nick Agro for Buzzfeed News

“These Powerful Photos Show What Life Is Like After a Sexual Assault”

Kate Ryan

“These Breastfeeding Mums Posed Nude on the Beach and There's Nothing More Beautiful”

Trina Cary Photography / Caters News Agency / Via trinacaryphotography.com

“25 Dark and Disturbing Pictures From LA's Criminal Underworld”

Getty Images

“These Pictures Show What It's Like to Have an Identical Twin”

Peter Zelewski

“This Is What It's Like to Attend the Vans Warped Tour One Last Time”

Andrew Cullen

“12 Portraits of Poets Show Sides You Really Wouldn't Expect”

Photographer: John J. Nicastro

“These Emotional Pictures Show America in the Days After 9/11”

Gregg Brown / Getty Images

“23 Pictures That Capture the Horrors of the Holocaust”

Emily Langer / The Washington Post / Getty Images

“These Photos Show What It’s Like to Live in a Walmart Parking Lot After Fleeing a Wildfire”

Joel Angel Juárez for BuzzFeed News

“California's Trees Are Dying at a Catastrophic Rate”

Mette Lampcov

“What Happened After Standing Rock?”

Josue Rivas For Buzzfeed News

“19 Incredible Pictures From Over 100 Years Ago”

J. Paul Getty Museum

“8 Rare and Beautiful Pictures From a Pioneer Victorian Photographer”

The New York Public Library

“These Photos Show the Stark Divide Between Shooting Deaths in Gaza and the Celebrations in Jerusalem”

Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty Images

“Here's What US Political Leaders Looked Like as Youngsters”

Getty Images

“10 Powerful Photos That Capture the Horrors of Illegal Abortions”

Laia Abril

“America's Most Famous Pimp Has Died. Here's How He Spent His Final Hours.”

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

“Two Very Different Koreas Shown in Beautiful Double Exposures”

Sarah Palmer

“23 of the Most Powerful Pictures in Olympic History”

Chris Cole / Getty Images

“23 Aerial Photos From the World Cup That Look Like Fine Art”

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

“Here Are Australia's Toughest Female Athletes on How the Hell They Do It”

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

“Frida Kahlo Fans Dressed as the Artist at Frida Fest and the Results Are Captivating”

Dania Maxwell

“This Is What It's Like to Live With Toxic Tap Water in California”

Mette Lampcov for BuzzFeed News


