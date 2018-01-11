BuzzFeed News

Here's What US Political Leaders Looked Like As Youngsters

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 11, 2018, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Donald J. Trump — 45th and current President of the United States

Donald J. Trump Campaign / Via Facebook: DonaldTrump

Melania Trump — First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump (Melanija Knavs) at 17 years old in 1987. Photo: Stane Jerko/IPAK Images (2) NY Post
Andrea Silver @andilnx

Melania Trump (Melanija Knavs) at 17 years old in 1987. Photo: Stane Jerko/IPAK Images (2) NY Post

Hillary Clinton — 67th Secretary of State and former First Lady

John M. Hurley / The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl

Bill Clinton — 42nd President of the United States

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images
George Bush Sr. and George W. Bush — 41st and 43rd Presidents of the United States

Historical / Getty Images

Jeff Sessions — 84th US Attorney General

Huntingdon College

Ivanka Trump — First Daughter and Advisor to President Trump

Mitchell Gerber / Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. — American businessman and former reality TV personality

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
Robert Mueller — Special Counsel for the Department of Justice

UVA Law Library

Elaine Chao — US Secretary of Transportation

elainelchao.com

John McCain — senior US Senator from Arizona

Terry Ashe / Getty Images

John Lewis — US Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district

Robert Elfstrom / Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren — US Senator from Massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren / Via Facebook: ElizabethWarren

Tim Kaine — US Senator from Virginia

Courtesy Hillary for America

Nancy Pelosi — Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives

Young Nancy Pelosi.
Celeste Ng @pronounced_ing

Young Nancy Pelosi.

Marco Rubio — US Senator from Florida

Wikimedia / Via commons.wikimedia.org
Sarah Palin — former Governor of Alaska

Anchorage Daily News / Getty Images

Mike Pence — 48th and current Vice President of the United States

Congressman Philip R. Sharp Papers / Ball State University Libraries

Joe Biden — Former Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden / Via Twitter

Michelle Obama — Former First Lady of the United States

Barack Obama Campaign

Barack Obama — 44th President of the United States

Turner, Lane Globe Staff / The Boston Globe



