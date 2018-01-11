Here's What US Political Leaders Looked Like As Youngsters
Started from the bottom, now the whole team here.
Donald J. Trump — 45th and current President of the United States
Melania Trump — First Lady of the United States
Hillary Clinton — 67th Secretary of State and former First Lady
Bill Clinton — 42nd President of the United States
ADVERTISEMENT
George Bush Sr. and George W. Bush — 41st and 43rd Presidents of the United States
Jeff Sessions — 84th US Attorney General
Ivanka Trump — First Daughter and Advisor to President Trump
Donald Trump Jr. — American businessman and former reality TV personality
ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Mueller — Special Counsel for the Department of Justice
Elaine Chao — US Secretary of Transportation
John McCain — senior US Senator from Arizona
John Lewis — US Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth Warren — US Senator from Massachusetts
Tim Kaine — US Senator from Virginia
Nancy Pelosi — Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives
Marco Rubio — US Senator from Florida
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah Palin — former Governor of Alaska
Mike Pence — 48th and current Vice President of the United States
Joe Biden — Former Vice President of the United States
Michelle Obama — Former First Lady of the United States
Barack Obama — 44th President of the United States
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.