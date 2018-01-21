This Is What People In Red States Think About The Women's March

Kristen Norman for BuzzFeed News | Akasha Rabut for BuzzFeed News

Kathy Berryhill (left) at the Women's March in Indianapolis. "Today is important to me because it's just an opportunity for me to sort of be where my feet are and take up space. Everything that proves being a women doesn't mean I'm less than — it's just an opportunity for me to be who I am and still be powerful, so that's why I show up," Berryhill said. Qween Amor (right) in New Orleans. "I'm here to let everyone know that trans women are real women and our rights and our freedoms as individuals need to be respected," Amor said.