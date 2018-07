Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Some of the 18 young people rounded up by Los Angeles police pose behind a table displaying some of the weapons police say comprised their arsenal. Among the weapons are two loaded rifles, a tear gas gun, a sheath knife, two other sharp bladed knives, two baseball bats, a homemade "eye-gouger," tire irons, crowbars, two chains, modified can openers, and a vicious pair of sharp and polished hawk's talons. Ages of the boys ranged from 12 to17.