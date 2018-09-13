These Pictures Show What It's Like To Have An Identical Twin

Delilah and Tullulah — 13 years old, Delilah older by two minutes. Peter Zelewski “People always ask the same question, ‘What’s it like to be a twin?’ — but how can we answer that when we don’t know what it’s like not to be a twin?”

Peter Zelewski is a London-based photographer whose striking portraits often capture intimate details that most might overlook at first glance. His upcoming book Twins, published by Hoxton Mini Press, challenges this expertise by focusing on siblings who were born as identical twins. Each of Zelewski's portraits is accompanied by the twins’ own words on their relationships with each other, offering a unique perspective on what it’s like to grow up with someone identical to themselves. Here, Zelewski shares with BuzzFeed News a selection of portraits and stories from the book, as well as his own perspectives on the special bonds that unite identical twins. As a portrait photographer, I firmly believe that empathy, understanding, and communication is everything to the success of a great portrait. For me, it is impossible not to feel personally connected to every portrait I take, and this could not have been more true with my portraits of twins.

In the four years I have worked on the project I have met and photographed over 50 sets of twins — many who will now be friends for life.

Joe and Duke — 15 years old, Duke older by one minute. Peter Zelewski “Joe is flamboyant and wants to be a makeup artist one day, whereas I love photography and prefer to stay behind the scenes. The best thing about being a twin is being able to talk comfortably with each other and never having to worry about being judged.”

Kira and Taya — 15 years old, Taya older by two minutes. Peter Zelewski “Growing up we were so close that we never felt the need to have lots of friends, but now we would love to have a best friend other than each other. The problem is that when we meet someone new they always see us as one and not as individuals. Our individual identity is really important to us.”

In the early days of the project I was more interested in the twins’ similarities than the differences between them. Perhaps it was my own obsessive tendencies, but I just loved the symmetry, balance, and overall harmony I was getting with these portraits and did my best to reenforce the likeness between the twins as much as possible. But as the series progressed, it was the subtle differences that were becoming equally as interesting, which was very unexpected. One example is 15-year-old brothers Joe and Duke. Although they are identical twins, the brothers couldn’t be more different, both in their physical appearance and personalities. By stripping down the background and photographing the boys in plain T-shirts, I was able to let their different personalities shine through, displaying their own unique identities. The portrait of Joe and Duke, which is one of my personal favorites from the series, proved to me that the differences in identical twins could be as exciting as the similarities.

Sharmeena and Ridhwana — 23 years old, Sharmeena older by two minutes. Peter Zelewski “Both Sharmeena and I have moved around so much in our lives — we have never really lived in a place we could call home. Making friends has been hard, but we’ve always had each other.”

Elson and Elton — 18 years old, Elson older by five minutes. Peter Zelewski “I first knew I was gay when I was 13. It was a scary feeling, but I felt so much better when I talked about it with Elton, who told me he was bisexual. It was a revelation. We both came out to our parents a few years later, who have been nothing but supportive.”

Some twins I met were as close as you can imagine, to the point of finding it very difficult to be separated at any one time and even sleeping in the same beds. Others were really no different from most non-twin siblings, arguing over things like pizza toppings and whose turn it was to clean their room. Having said that, one thing that they did all have in common and all agreed upon was that they felt privileged being a twin and wouldn’t have it any other way. It was as if they all felt part of an elite club, a club they kindly and wholeheartedly welcomed me into. It is impossible to ignore the strong and almost intrinsic bond which invisibly links the twins together, forming this incredible and unbreakable union. As a non-twin, I know it is a bond that only a twin can understand fully.

Chloe and Leah — 13 years old, Leah older by one minute. Peter Zelewski “Chloe once fell from the top of our bunk bed and broke her collarbone. Even though she was in terrible pain she didn’t cry once, but I couldn’t stop crying. It was as if her pain had transferred to me. I knew exactly how she was feeling.”

Alan and Gary — 37 years old, Alan older by 20 minutes. Peter Zelewski “We argue over the stupidest things. Last week Gary ordered the wrong pizza: It was supposed to have tomato sauce on it and he ordered garlic sauce. Who orders garlic sauce on pizza?! I went mad and we didn’t speak for two days.”

One of the overriding goals of the twins project was to explore the similarities as well as the differences between the siblings. To create continuity within the series, I selected common backgrounds and similar lighting/composition styles and chose to photograph all my subjects at similar times of the day.

Additionally, I asked, but never demanded, that all twins who participated in the project dress as identically as possible. The reason for this was that I wanted to bring out very subtle personality differences between the twins, such as interesting facial expressions or poses, which wouldn’t have been so obvious if the twins were dressed differently. To my surprise, none of the twins whom I asked to take part in the project objected to dressing alike. In fact, the majority felt very comfortable doing so, and some I discovered even dressed alike on a daily basis.

Grace and Sophia — 6 years old, Grace older by one minute. Peter Zelewski “We may look the same, but we have different feelings. Our favorite quote is by Walt Disney, who said, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.’ I love my sister.”

Hermom and Heroda — 35 years old, Hermon older by one minute. Peter Zelewski “We were born in Eritrea, Africa, and moved to London when we were 7 years old to seek medical help after we both became deaf at the same time. Our disability has brought us closer together; we have an unbreakable, special bond that unites the two of us. We finish each other’s sentences, read each other’s minds, and feel each other’s pain. Yes, it’s real.”

For me, it was always that mysterious bond that connects the twins that I have found so intriguing. I distinctly remember a time in my grade school years when there were twin boys in my class, and being amazed by how enigmatic they were. They spent all their time together, dressing alike, talking alike, while the school authorities did their best to separate them whenever possible. This seemed to only make their bond stronger, and I’m sure there was also a certain amount of jealousy on my part to witness this partnership. When I got into photography some years later my twins fascination surfaced again with the discovery of photographer Diane Arbus and her famous iconic portrait of twins Cathleen and Colleen Wade. The image was strong, powerful, intriguing, and also somewhat disturbing — the portrait fascinated me. I then discovered the work of August Sander, Mary Ellen Mark, and Roger Ballen, all of whom also took an iconic portrait of twins at some point in their careers. It became inevitable that, as my own twin fascination grew, it wouldn’t be long before I took my first portrait of twins.

Mickey and Reggie — 2 years old, Mickey older by two minutes. Peter Zelewski “As Mickey and Reggie’s parents, we are glad our sons are twins, because we know they’ll both have a best friend for life. As they grow older, we hope their bond will provide the security and confidence to ensure that whatever goals they pursue, the other will always be there to say, ‘I’m proud of you.’”