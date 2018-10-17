BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

America's Most Famous Pimp Has Died. Here's How He Spent His Final Hours

America's Most Famous Pimp Has Died. Here's How He Spent His Final Hours

The 72-year-old was found dead Tuesday at one of his famous Nevada brothels.

By Laura Geiser

Headshot of Laura Geiser

Laura Geiser

Senior Photo Editor

Posted on October 17, 2018, at 1:59 a.m. ET

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Dennis Hof, owner of several Nevada brothels, star of the HBO series Cathouse, and Republican candidate for Nevada's state legislature, arrived in Pahrump, Nevada, on Monday night for a joint campaign rally event and birthday party at the Pahrump Nugget casino, featuring a slate of aging celebrity headliners like Ron Jeremy, "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

On Tuesday, Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, to the shock of fans and friends who had celebrated with him the previous night.

We sent photographer Joe Buglewicz to Hof's birthday rally to capture images for a political feature, and his work shows the self-described 'Trump of Pahrump' in great spirits, entertaining crowds and belatedly celebrating his birthday with his supporters. We had no idea he'd be capturing Hof's final sendoff.

Hof's campaign billboards line the streets of Pahrump.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

And the Love Ranch is located in nearby Crystal, Nevada.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

A truck outside the Love Ranch features Hof's picture and campaign slogan: "Make Nevada Great Again."

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Hof kicks off his birthday rally, greeting his supporters before addressing the crowd.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News
Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News
Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Former Maricopa County Joe Arpaio and Americans For Tax Reform founder Grover Norquist join Hof on stage.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Ron Jeremy performs a song for his friend Hof.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Hof calls Republican operative Roger Stone and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, to the delight of the crowd.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News
Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Cake is served celebration of Hof's birthday just two days earlier.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Hof opens his presents: A scarf and a rescue dog he'd been waiting to adopt.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

Hof chats with fans after the event.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News
Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News
Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News




Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start