America's Most Famous Pimp Has Died. Here's How He Spent His Final Hours

Dennis Hof, owner of several Nevada brothels, star of the HBO series Cathouse, and Republican candidate for Nevada's state legislature, arrived in Pahrump, Nevada, on Monday night for a joint campaign rally event and birthday party at the Pahrump Nugget casino, featuring a slate of aging celebrity headliners like Ron Jeremy, "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

On Tuesday, Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, to the shock of fans and friends who had celebrated with him the previous night.

We sent photographer Joe Buglewicz to Hof's birthday rally to capture images for a political feature, and his work shows the self-described 'Trump of Pahrump' in great spirits, entertaining crowds and belatedly celebrating his birthday with his supporters. We had no idea he'd be capturing Hof's final sendoff.