These Photos Show The Stark Divide Between Shooting Deaths In Gaza And The Celebrations In Jerusalem

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were shot to death by Israeli forces on Monday as the US held an opening ceremony for its new embassy in Jerusalem after relocating from Tel Aviv, a controversial decision that was a campaign promise of President Donald Trump .

The shootings took place about 60 miles from the embassy dedication, which was filled with pomp and circumstance, a video address from Trump, and calls for peace.

It was a stark juxtaposition. Here are photos from each event: