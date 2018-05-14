BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Photos Show The Stark Divide Between Shooting Deaths In Gaza And The Celebrations In Jerusalem

world / jpg

These Photos Show The Stark Divide Between Shooting Deaths In Gaza And The Celebrations In Jerusalem

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were shot dead by Israeli forces Monday as the US officially opened a new embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

By Kate Bubacz

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Posted on May 14, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were shot to death by Israeli forces on Monday as the US held an opening ceremony for its new embassy in Jerusalem after relocating from Tel Aviv, a controversial decision that was a campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

The shootings took place about 60 miles from the embassy dedication, which was filled with pomp and circumstance, a video address from Trump, and calls for peace.

It was a stark juxtaposition. Here are photos from each event:

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

A Palestinian carries an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018.
Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty Images

A Palestinian carries an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018.

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

ADVERTISEMENT
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City.
Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty Images

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City.

Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony
Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem
Majdi Mohammed / AP

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Israel&#x27;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.
Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty Images

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli tear gas.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli tear gas.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman arrives ahead of the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem
Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty Images

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman arrives ahead of the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem

A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot at the Israel-Gaza border
Mohammed Salem / Reuters

A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot at the Israel-Gaza border

Israel&#x27;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara Netanyahu, Kushner, Trump, Mnuchin, and Friedman attend the opening of the US embassy
Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty Images

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara Netanyahu, Kushner, Trump, Mnuchin, and Friedman attend the opening of the US embassy

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
Khalil Hamra / AP

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT