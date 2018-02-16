BuzzFeed News

Two Very Different Koreas Shown In Beautiful Double Exposures

The Olympics Village looks particularly weird next to the Hermit Kingdom.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on February 16, 2018, at 10:52 a.m. ET

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

The Olympics are always a platform for diplomacy and political statements as much as for athleticism and medals. The games happening on the Korean Peninsula acutely highlight that balance, with Korean teams including athletes from both sides of the DMZ and over-the-top displays of patriotism occurring to normalize the typically reclusive North to the more modern South.

Photographer Sarah Palmer sought to highlight the similarities and disparities of the two countries by taking double exposures from the heavily militarized North Korean border and from the highly touristic Olympic village.

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

The Imjingak park, a stop on the DMZ tour, was built to console refugees who left North Korea during the Korean War.
Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

Sarah Palmer for BuzzFeed News

