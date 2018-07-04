These Photos Of Women Chugging Beer As They Finish The 4th Of July Ironman Are Just Wow

The Hermosa Beach Ironman in California is not for the weak of stomach. Since 1974, locals have swarmed the beach in the early morning hours on the 4th of July to run a mile, paddle another mile, and then chug a six-pack of beer for the good of local charities. The last leg of the race is the messiest, with most competitors knocked out as their beer breakfast gets vomited all over the sand and each other. The first man and woman to finish those three challenges without regurgitating the beer win the title.

For nearly 20 years, the event was all male. Annie Seawright grew up watching the event as a kid and wondered why it was all guys. She would sometimes see a woman compete in one or two legs of the race, but they would never finish.



“I can do all of this,” Seawright thought.



In 1993, she became the first woman to complete the race. Since then, a women's category has been added to the competition; a title she has won 14 times, including this year.



“I keep thinking I’ll stop competing,” she said. “I’ll stop when I can pass the torch to my daughters.”

We sent photographer Nick Agro to the beach Wednesday to capture the event in all its beer-soaked glory.