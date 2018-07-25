Morning Update: Honestly, Orwell Was More Subtle Than This Demi Lovato hospitalized, Jeff Sessions joins a "lock her up" chant, Goldfish crackers recalled. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, July 25. Twitter

Workplace arrests have soared as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement According to new statistics released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there have been huge increases in both the number of people arrested at their jobs and the number of requests authorities have made to companies to prove that their workers are in the country legally. The figures are staggering. Compared with last year, ICE has made more than five times as many immigration arrests at workplaces this fiscal year, which began in October — from 172 last year to 984 so far this year. ICE has also conducted more than 5,000 so-called I-9 audits at companies across the country. In those audits, agents demand that employers produce the forms that show workers have authorization to work in the US. For reference, the previous year ICE initiated 1,360 such audits.



Departing Facebook security chief’s memo: “We need to be willing to pick sides” Let’s take you back to March, when Alex Stamos, Facebook’s top-ranking security official, announced his plan to leave the company. Our reporters have confirmed what Stamos told his colleagues before his departure. In his farewell note, he implored Facebook employees to take responsibility for the social network’s failings amid the fallout of the most notable privacy scandal in the company's 14-year history. The reflective, brutally honest note attributed Facebook’s problems to “tens of thousands of small decisions made over the last decade.” Stamos wrote that Facebook needs “to intentionally not collect data where possible, and to keep it only as long as we are using it to serve people.” He was direct: “We need to be willing to pick sides when there are clear moral or humanitarian issues.” The note is a fascinating look at the internal debate currently taking place over the company’s future direction and the growth-at-any-cost attitude that has driven it for years. Demi Lovato is “awake and with her family” after being hospitalized in Los Angeles The singer was taken to the hospital yesterday. Her representatives later issued a statement saying, “Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support.” Lovato, 25, has been public about her addiction to drugs and alcohol. In March, the artist celebrated six years of sobriety. However, in a single released last month, titled “Sober,” Lovato said she had relapsed. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” sang Lovato. Her family noted that some initial reports on the circumstances of Lovato's hospitalization were incorrect, and they asked the public not to speculate. Fans of Lovato have their prayers up for a quick recovery. Meanwhile, celebrities are offering an outpouring of support for the singer — from Ariana Grande to Wale to Kat Dennings and so many more. Here’s a sample:

