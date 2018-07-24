This Woman Offered To Be A Stand-In Mom At Same-Sex Weddings And People Love It
"I'm simply doing what I wish someone would have done when I was trying to figure things out, being a woman of faith and a mother with a gay son."
This is Sara Cunningham, she's a mother of two from Ohio who works at an architecture firm.
She's also an ordained minister, and an LGBTQ+ advocate. Cunningham told BuzzFeed News that having a gay son has directed her activism.
Since 2016, Cunningham has married people all over Ohio, including lots of LGBTQ+ couples.
On Friday, Cunningham shared a post on Facebook volunteering to attend the weddings of any same-sex couples who don't have support from their parents.
The post has been shared over seven thousand times so far, and people from all over the world have commented on it.
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Cunningham said that she felt inspired to make this offer after talking to lots of same-sex couples whose weddings she's officiated, "The post came from hearing from several same sex couples — how their parents refuse to attend their wedding, or even acknowledge their relationships."
People are loving Cunningham's heartwarming offer, and so far, she's received six ~official~ wedding invitations.
Her post has even inspired moms across the United States to do the same.
Cunningham still can't believe the huge response to her post, but she can understand why so many have been touched by it, "People need hope — I sure do — and we need to be that for each other in any way shape or form," she says. "Hope never disappoints."
We need more moms like Sara!
