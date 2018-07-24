BuzzFeed News

This Woman Offered To Be A Stand-In Mom At Same-Sex Weddings And People Love It

This Woman Offered To Be A Stand-In Mom At Same-Sex Weddings And People Love It

"I'm simply doing what I wish someone would have done when I was trying to figure things out, being a woman of faith and a mother with a gay son."

By Hanifah Rahman

Headshot of Hanifah Rahman

Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 24, 2018, at 8:52 a.m. ET

This is Sara Cunningham, she's a mother of two from Ohio who works at an architecture firm.

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

She's also an ordained minister, and an LGBTQ+ advocate. Cunningham told BuzzFeed News that having a gay son has directed her activism.

"I thought 'if my son is going to hell for being gay I'm gonna fight for him like my hair is on fire,'" she said. "Since then I've gotten educated and no longer believe that- so now I've fighting for him and the LGBTQ community like my hair is on fire because I've seen the power of what fear and ignorance can do."
Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

"I thought 'if my son is going to hell for being gay I'm gonna fight for him like my hair is on fire,'" she said. "Since then I've gotten educated and no longer believe that- so now I've fighting for him and the LGBTQ community like my hair is on fire because I've seen the power of what fear and ignorance can do."

Since 2016, Cunningham has married people all over Ohio, including lots of LGBTQ+ couples.

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

On Friday, Cunningham shared a post on Facebook volunteering to attend the weddings of any same-sex couples who don't have support from their parents.

The post has been shared over seven thousand times so far, and people from all over the world have commented on it.

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Cunningham said that she felt inspired to make this offer after talking to lots of same-sex couples whose weddings she's officiated, "The post came from hearing from several same sex couples — how their parents refuse to attend their wedding, or even acknowledge their relationships."

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

People are loving Cunningham's heartwarming offer, and so far, she's received six ~official~ wedding invitations.

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

Her post has even inspired moms across the United States to do the same.

Sara Cunningham/ Facebook

Cunningham still can't believe the huge response to her post, but she can understand why so many have been touched by it, "People need hope — I sure do — and we need to be that for each other in any way shape or form," she says. "Hope never disappoints."

Free Mom Hugs/ Facebook

We need more moms like Sara!

Sara Cunningam/ Facebook
