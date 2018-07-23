Over A Dozen Ritz Cracker Products Have Been Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

The popular snacks are being pulled from retailers across the US. Here’s what you need to know.

Mondelēz Global has recalled 16 different Ritz cracker products due to possible health risks related to one ingredient — whey powder.

One of America's favorite cheese-filled cracker sandwiches may be contaminated with bacteria, and the snack's manufacturer is warning retailers and consumers across the country.

Snack company Mondelēz Global announced this weekend that it was conducting a voluntary recall of certain Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products that were sold in the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The recalled items contain whey powder, which the supplier has recalled over possible contamination with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause serious and potentially life-threatening illness. However, there have been no reported illnesses as of yet.

The 16 recalled products include Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches (bacon, whole wheat, and cream cheese varieties), Ritz Bits products (tiny, cheese-filled cracker sandwiches), and assorted cookie packets that contain the cracker sandwiches along with other products from the same manufacturer. The recalled products have “best when used by” dates ranging from January 2019 to March 2019.

Here is the full list of recalled Ritz products. The recall does not include Ritz Crackers that are not packaged as a cheese-filled cracker sandwich.