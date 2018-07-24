BuzzFeed News

Trump Told Supporters Not To Trust What They See Or Read, And People Are Wondering If George Orwell Wrote His Speech

"What you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening" — President Trump (not George Orwell).

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on July 24, 2018, at 6:59 p.m. ET

Posted on July 24, 2018, at 6:32 p.m. ET

During his speech Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the audience not to trust what they see and read.

The comment was made while Trump was speaking about America&#x27;s economy.&quot;This country is doing better than it&#x27;s ever done before, economically,&quot; Trump said. &quot;But it&#x27;s all working out.&quot;
The comment was made while Trump was speaking about America's economy.

"This country is doing better than it's ever done before, economically," Trump said. "But it's all working out."

"Just remember: What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," he said. "Just stick with us. Don't believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news"

"Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening" Trump says at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention.
Vera Bergengruen @VeraMBergen

"Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening" Trump says at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention. https://t.co/NWFsB8QV2g

Some people commented that Trump's remarks were reminiscent of George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984, which is about a world where constant war, surveillance, and manipulation of the media are cornerstones of the authoritarian government.

This is some straight up 1984 shit
Imani Gandy o—€ @AngryBlackLady

This is some straight up 1984 shit https://t.co/tmbAIqPFvd

People used lines from 1984 to show the comparison:

"Just remember what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," --President Donald J. Trump "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." --George Orwell, "1984"
Noah Antwiler @TheSpoonyOne

"Just remember what you’re seeing and what you're reading is not what’s happening," --President Donald J. Trump "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." --George Orwell, "1984"

"We have always been at war with Eurasia."

"We have always been at war with Eurasia."
Cassandra @ChrisWarcraft

"We have always been at war with Eurasia." https://t.co/EPfrDxtVBw

Others told Trump to thank Orwell for writing his speech.

@realDonaldTrump @VFWHQ You have to thank George Orwell for writing the speech - "Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening"
John Lurie @lurie_john

@realDonaldTrump @VFWHQ You have to thank George Orwell for writing the speech - "Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening"

Some found it so unbelievable that they thought it must be satire.

Was this speech written by a professional satirist?
Noah Rothman @NoahCRothman

Was this speech written by a professional satirist? https://t.co/OkBjghreau

Others couldn't believe it wasn't a headline from the Onion.

Not the Onion and not Orwell's missing line from "1984".
Jeff Greenfield @greenfield64

Not the Onion and not Orwell's missing line from "1984". https://t.co/VphrWSg1EX

People also compared it to a certain famous Star Wars Jedi mind trick.

"These are not the droids you're looking for," @realDonaldTrump explains. "What you're seeing is not what's happening. Just trust me."
Morgan J. Freeman @mjfree

"These are not the droids you're looking for," @realDonaldTrump explains. "What you're seeing is not what's happening. Just trust me." https://t.co/w21tNiDTxK

Others drew comparisons to the famous line, "You going to believe me or your lying eyes?" which is often said to have originated in a Richard Pryor stand-up routine about denying cheating.

"Who you gonna believe: Me or your lyin' eyes?"
Aaron Blake @AaronBlake

"Who you gonna believe: Me or your lyin' eyes?" https://t.co/804j6XO8J3

On a more serious note, some felt Trump was gaslighting the public.

"Just remember: what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." Gaslighting is a form of torture that makes the victim doubt their perception of reality. Gaslighting engages the victim as a self-torturer on the perpetrator's behalf.
Leah McElrath @leahmcelrath

"Just remember: what you’re seeing and what you're reading is not what’s happening." Gaslighting is a form of torture that makes the victim doubt their perception of reality. Gaslighting engages the victim as a self-torturer on the perpetrator’s behalf. https://t.co/9C3YAB5LR4

Others said the line showed he was an aspiring tyrant.

Aspiring Tyrant 101
David Roberts @drvox

Aspiring Tyrant 101 https://t.co/Xg89pMUaad

Or an autocrat.

Pretty fucking disgraceful for Trump to tell Vets today that 'what you're seeing is not what's happening'. Wants Vets to stick with him even when there are signs of trouble. Once again rambling about fake news. Telling them basically to only trust him. Autocrat ruling 101.
Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ @Goss30Goss

Pretty fucking disgraceful for Trump to tell Vets today that 'what you're seeing is not what's happening'. Wants Vets to stick with him even when there are signs of trouble. Once again rambling about fake news. Telling them basically to only trust him. Autocrat ruling 101.

"Trump is creating a dark, fictional world for his supporters to live in," wrote one person.

Donald Trump: "Just remember that what you're seeing &amp; what you're reading is not what's happening." Trump is creating a dark, fictional world for his supporters to live in where up is down, where 1 + 2 = 4, where racism is patriotism and where conspiring w/ Russia is patriotic.
Ryan Knight 🌊 @ProudResister

Donald Trump: “Just remember that what you’re seeing &amp; what you’re reading is not what’s happening." Trump is creating a dark, fictional world for his supporters to live in where up is down, where 1 + 2 = 4, where racism is patriotism and where conspiring w/ Russia is patriotic.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars group later apologized after many of their members joined the president in booing the press, who he called "fake news."

&quot;We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press. We rely on the media to help spread the VFW&#x27;s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests,&quot; spokesman Randi Law said in a statement. &quot;We were happy to have them there.&quot;
"We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press. We rely on the media to help spread the VFW's message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests," spokesman Randi Law said in a statement. "We were happy to have them there."

