Trump Told Supporters Not To Trust What They See Or Read, And People Are Wondering If George Orwell Wrote His Speech
"What you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening" — President Trump (not George Orwell).
During his speech Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the audience not to trust what they see and read.
"Just remember: What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," he said. "Just stick with us. Don't believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news"
Some people commented that Trump's remarks were reminiscent of George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984, which is about a world where constant war, surveillance, and manipulation of the media are cornerstones of the authoritarian government.
People used lines from 1984 to show the comparison:
"We have always been at war with Eurasia."
Others told Trump to thank Orwell for writing his speech.
Some found it so unbelievable that they thought it must be satire.
Others couldn't believe it wasn't a headline from the Onion.
People also compared it to a certain famous Star Wars Jedi mind trick.
Others drew comparisons to the famous line, "You going to believe me or your lying eyes?" which is often said to have originated in a Richard Pryor stand-up routine about denying cheating.
On a more serious note, some felt Trump was gaslighting the public.
Others said the line showed he was an aspiring tyrant.
Or an autocrat.
"Trump is creating a dark, fictional world for his supporters to live in," wrote one person.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars group later apologized after many of their members joined the president in booing the press, who he called "fake news."
