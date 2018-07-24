A Bunch Of Veterans Joined Trump In Booing Reporters And The VFW Is Not Happy

The Veterans of Foreign Wars said it was "disappointed" in its members and stood up for the media after the heckling.

President Donald Trump galvanized a group of veterans to boo and heckle the media during a national convention for the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday, prompting a rebuke from the organization.

“Just stick with us, don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.” Trump, the commander in chief, points to the press in the back, veterans boo, jeer and applaud. Unsettling. https://t.co/1L3FiOlo4H

The veterans services organization said it was "disappointed" that members joined in on Trump's refrain of attacking the media.

"We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press. We rely on the media to help spread the VFW's message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today were our invited guests," spokesman Randi Law said in a statement. "We were happy to have them there."

The president addressed the crowd of veterans at the organization's large convention in Kansas City, Missouri, belaboring topics like illegal immigration, tariffs, and other country's trade policies.