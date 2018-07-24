A Naked Man Arrested At Planet Fitness Told Police He Thought The Gym Was A "Judgment Free Zone" A Planet Fitness spokesperson said the man "clearly" took the gym's motto "a little too far." Twitter

A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday while working out naked at a Planet Fitness in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Plaistow Police Department / AFP / Getty Images

Eric Stagno, 34, was charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct, Plaistow Police Captain Brett Morgan told BuzzFeed News. Morgan said Stagno walked into the gym shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, “stripped down at the door, then proceeded to walk back and forth a couple of times before settling in on the yoga mats.” “Some of the comments some witnesses gave were that they felt uncomfortable, disgusted, sick, and unsafe,” Morgan told the Boston Globe. “There were more witnesses coming forward than we could take names.”

"When officers arrived, they found him there, completely nude, on his knees in a yoga-type position," the police captain told BuzzFeed News. Google Maps

Morgan said that Stagno was arrested without incident, and the only statement he gave police was that he thought the gym was a "judgment free zone." The police captain told BuzzFeed News that Stagno "was found with a glass bong and a grinder among his possessions" but said he could not say for certain whether the naked man was under the influence of anything. Stagno is currently free on bail and will be arraigned on Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court, per NECN. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stagno for comment.

Planet Fitness has built its brand on being a "judgement [sic] free zone" where anyone can work out. Why put an "e" in judgement? It started as a typo, but now it's the embodiment of our judgement free personality.

When asked for comment, Planet Fitness Vice President of PR & Communications McCall Gosselin told BuzzFeed News, “While we appreciate that Planet Fitness is known for our non-intimidating, welcoming environment, in this case Mr. Stagno clearly took our Judgement Free Zone® a little too far.”

