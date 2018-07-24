Fans Are Praying For Demi Lovato After She Was Hospitalized In Los Angeles

“She will win over her demons. I believe in her.”

Lovato, 25, has been public about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, and last month revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.

After news of her hospitalization, fans went on Twitter to voice support for the singer, calling her a “fighter” and praying for her recovery.