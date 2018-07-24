BuzzFeed News

Fans Are Praying For Demi Lovato After She Was Hospitalized In Los Angeles

“She will win over her demons. I believe in her.”

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on July 24, 2018, at 7:02 p.m. ET

Fans are tweeting #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi to share messages of love and support for Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Lovato, 25, has been public about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, and last month revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.

After news of her hospitalization, fans went on Twitter to voice support for the singer, calling her a “fighter” and praying for her recovery.

“She will win over her demons. I believe in her.”

This woman right here is a fucking fighter. She's saved so many lives and inspired so many people. She's our sunhine. She went through so much shit. She's gonna be okay. She will win over her demons. I believe in her. #StayStrongDemi #PrayForDemi
WE LOVE YOU DEMI ♥ @DemisSexyLegs

WE LOVE YOU DEMI ♥ @DemisSexyLegs

"i'm sorry that i'm here again, i promise i'll get help... it wasn't my intention, i'm sorry to myself" 💔 #StayStrongDemi #PrayforDemi
gabi @cabelloironic

gabi @cabelloironic

“Mental illness is such a powerful demon, and a constant struggle... but our girl has got this...”

Mental illness is such a powerful demon, and a constant struggle... but our girl has got this... One move does not erase all the progress nor does it mean she's any less of an inspiration. We love you @ddlovato no matter what, and we're here to stay. We promise. #StayStrongDemi
Demi Lovato News @WorldDemiLovato

Demi Lovato News @WorldDemiLovato

Guys, apparently she's fine and stable. But please, keep sending ur positive energies. Demi's such a strong woman and that's why i became a fan... she falls, but she gets up. It's time to pray and ask God to protect her. She will recover again, amen! #PrayForDemi #StayStrongDemi
AL @archivelovato

AL @archivelovato

“demi is going to get thru this”

demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this demi is going to get thru this #PrayForDemi #staystrongdemi
husam @husamnaps

husam @husamnaps

You are the stronger woman I've ever seen. We love you, never forget that! my lifesaver. #StayStrongDemi
Demi is the strongest woman. @Lucy_Christy0

Demi is the strongest woman. @Lucy_Christy0

I love this woman with my whole heart and will support her no matter what obstacles come our way ❤️ #PrayForDemi
kasey | on holiday 🌟 @isparklelovato

kasey | on holiday 🌟 @isparklelovato

“Lovatics are here for you, no matter what.”

Lovatics are here for you, no matter what. Stay strong, Demi! We hope you get well soon. We love you! ❤️ @ddlovato #StayStrongDemi #PrayforDemi
Demi Lovato Brasil @DLPensadora

Demi Lovato Brasil @DLPensadora

