Celebrities Are Sending Love To Demi Lovato, Who Has Been Hospitalized

"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

Celebrities from across the entertainment industry are posting messages of support for singer Demi Lovato, who was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.

Lovato has been public about her struggle with drugs and alcohol.

Lovato’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.