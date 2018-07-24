Celebrities Are Sending Love To Demi Lovato, Who Has Been Hospitalized
"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."
Celebrities from across the entertainment industry are posting messages of support for singer Demi Lovato, who was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.
Lovato has been public about her struggle with drugs and alcohol.
Lovato’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.
"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.
Singer Ariana Grande was one of the first to post a message on Twitter after the news broke.
ADVERTISEMENT
"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman," tweeted country singer Brad Paisley, who collaborated on a song with Lovato in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Kehlani — a friend of Lovato's who went on tour with the singer this year — also reached out with words of support.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Sending you so much love," wrote fellow former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale.
ADVERTISEMENT
Television personality Dr. Phil, who interviewed Lovato about her sobriety struggle in March, sent the singer "love and strength."
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Staff writer in LA. Big fan of your dog.
Contact Stephen LaConte at stephen.laconte@buzzfeed.com.