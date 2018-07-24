Celebrities Are Sending Love To Demi Lovato, Who Has Been Hospitalized

"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

Lovato has been public about her struggle with drugs and alcohol.

Lovato’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.