Celebrities Are Sending Love To Demi Lovato, Who Has Been Hospitalized

"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

By Ellie Hall and Stephen LaConte

Last updated on July 24, 2018, at 6:45 p.m. ET

Posted on July 24, 2018, at 5:32 p.m. ET

Celebrities from across the entertainment industry are posting messages of support for singer Demi Lovato, who was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.

Lovato has been public about her struggle with drugs and alcohol.

Lovato’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sang.

Singer Ariana Grande was one of the first to post a message on Twitter after the news broke.

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

i love u @ddlovato

LILY ALLEN @lilyallen

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.

christina perri @christinaperri

praying for demi

Bruno Mars @BrunoMars

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏

kesha @KeshaRose

Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏

"There is no one more honest or brave than this woman," tweeted country singer Brad Paisley, who collaborated on a song with Lovato in 2016.

Brad Paisley @BradPaisley

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.

Meghan Trainor @Meghan_Trainor

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗

Wale @Wale

Prayers up for @ddlovato 🙏🏿

Emmy Rossum @emmyrossum

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.

Kat Dennings @OfficialKat

Sending lots of good thoughts and love to @ddlovato

Becky G. @iambeckyg

I’m at a loss for words. My heart literally hurts. Demi. 🙏🏽 😣

Lili Reinhart @lilireinhart

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔

Jonathan Van Ness @jvn

💔 please pull through

Bebe Rexha @BebeRexha

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved.

Singer Kehlani — a friend of Lovato's who went on tour with the singer this year — also reached out with words of support.

Kehlani @Kehlani

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽

camila @Camila_Cabello

you’re in my thoughts @ddlovato, sending you love ❤️

Clean Bandit @cleanbandit

We love you Demi @ddlovato . All our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Tyra Banks @tyrabanks

Addiction is not a choice. My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛

ADAM LAMBERT @adamlambert

Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love.

"Sending you so much love," wrote fellow former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale.

Ashley Tisdale @ashleytisdale

Thinking of you @ddlovato. Sending you so much love.

Mario Lopez @MarioLopezExtra

Praying for my girl @DDLovato. May God give her strength to truly recover...

Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion &amp; no jokes🙅🏾 but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i

Victoria Justice @VictoriaJustice

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️ Very sad to hear this news...

Ruby Rose @RubyRose

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.

Television personality Dr. Phil, who interviewed Lovato about her sobriety struggle in March, sent the singer "love and strength."

Dr. Phil @DrPhil

Please join Robin &amp; me in sending our love and strength for a healthy recovery to @DDLovato. Never give up the fight! Prayers for her family.

Margaret Cho @margaretcho

Thinking of @ddlovato right now. Relapsing happens. What she needs right now are good people in her life, get rid of the hanger on’s and take a break from this town. Surround yourself by folks who want you well. We want YOU well. You need love and care right now and nothing else

Paula Abdul @PaulaAbdul

I’m sending light, light &amp;MORE light to Demi Lovato. @ddlovato you’re a powerful woman &amp;a BEAUTIFUL soul! Through all of this may you be uplifted &amp;strengthened even more. I love you Demi. My heart is filled w/love &amp;hope for you always, lovely one. ALWAYS. With SO Much Love, Paula

Kevin McHale @druidDUDE

We love Demi, unconditionally. This is a terrible day, let’s give her family the privacy and support they undoubtedly need. Addiction is a mf. https://t.co/RxphThOoAA

Lilly Singh @IISuperwomanII

Sending love and light to @ddlovato. May you be surrounded by positivity, strength and good energy during your recovery.

