Twitter as we know it could be over, but not before its millions of daily users bid one final chaotic farewell.

The continued fallout at Twitter HQ appeared to signal that the platform had finally reached breaking point, and many of its active users are preparing for the worst.

As reported by the BBC, Twitter employees were informed that the offices would be temporarily closed, with all badge accesses suspended, effective immediately, and would reopen on Nov. 21.

The announcement came following several high-profile resignations in response to new owner Elon Musk’s ultimatum of work "long hours at high intensity" or leave. Outgoing employees said their goodbyes on the platform using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and a saluting emoji.

If you weren’t one of the nearly 200,000 people tuned into the Twitter Space hosted by BuzzFeed News’ Katie Notopoulos, you were probably crying and laughing at some of the best farewell tweets and shameless plugs as people began directing followers to their accounts on other platforms.

Some eulogized the app, which is often credited for providing a vital platform for marginalized voices, definitive news breaking, broadcasting career-making opportunities, and 21st-century love connections formed by sliding into DMs. Twitter is this and much more.

Here are some of the best goodbyes.