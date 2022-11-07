How was your weekend? Probably better than new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s. Under his leadership, the company reversed itself on two major moves and oversaw the suspension of celebrity accounts that mocked him. Meanwhile, Musk publicly sparred with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

On Friday, Twitter laid off around half its workforce, including key staff who worked in moderation and ethics. But by Saturday, it emerged that the company was reaching out to some staff it had let go to ask them to come back. Some employees reportedly were cut by mistake.

That same day, Twitter rolled out its new Twitter Blue service. The $7.99-a-month subscription is a cornerstone of Elon Musk’s plans to make the website profitable. It will allow any user to purchase a blue tick, “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow,” according to Apple’s release notes.

However, early Sunday the New York Times broke the news that the “pay for play” verification check marks would not be distributed until after tomorrow's midterm elections. Many staffers were concerned that newly verified accounts could be used to impersonate politicians or news outlets, spreading election misinformation.



Meanwhile, more chaos erupted on the site itself, where numerous accounts spoofed Musk’s Twitter presence, using his profile picture and changing their screen name to match the CEO’s. In response to the slew of copycats, Musk made this announcement, which was widely mocked on the site:

