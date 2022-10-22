Kanye West Just Lost Vogue And Anna Wintour As The Fallout Over His Racist Behavior And Online Bullying Continues

Vogue magazine has become the latest major player in the fashion industry to drop Kanye West following a series of racist stunts, bullying incidents, and antisemitic comments.

A spokesperson for the publication told Page 6 on Friday that neither Vogue nor editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would be working with the artist for the foreseeable future. Publisher ​​Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a representative for West, now legally known as Ye.

More than a decade after his first appearance on the illustrious red carpet of the Met gala in 2009, Ye has seen his ties to major fashion and corporate brands evaporate due to his racist antics. On Friday, luxury fashion house Balenciaga announced that it would also be cutting ties.

Vogue’s decision to distance itself from Ye comes in response to the antisemitic rants, which resulted in him having his social media accounts temporarily restricted. In a now-removed tweet, Ye wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” sparking strong backlash from Black and Jewish communities.