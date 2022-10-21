Balenciaga Officially Severed Ties With Kanye West

The decision comes less than a month after Ye opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

Balenciaga’s partnership with Kanye West is officially over.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Kanye — now known as Ye — has a long history with the French fashion house, largely due to his close relationship with its creative director, Demna.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Demna and his brother, Guram Gvasalia, were enlisted to consult on Ye’s Yeezy Season 1 line back in 2015, and the two creatives have only grown closer in the years since.

Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Demna served as creative director for Ye’s three Donda listening parties, and by January of the following year, the pair had announced their ill-fated collaboration: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Now, less than a month after he opened Balenciaga's summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, a parent company for the fashion house has announced it has officially cut ties with the rapper.

Edward Berthelot / GC Images

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” read the statement, which was provided to WWD on Friday.

instagram.com

Though the spokesperson did not elaborate any further, the end of the partnership comes after a string of controversial statements from Ye.

Gotham / GC Images

Balenciaga appeared to publicly distance itself from the Yeezy founder earlier this month, after he was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram for making antisemitic comments.

Jason Davis / Getty Images for DailyWire+

Days later, on Oct. 15, Ye made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, in which he claimed, among other things, that “the Jewish media blocked [him] out.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

In this interview — which has since been deleted — he also falsely claimed that George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but was instead killed by the drug fentanyl. This claim has resulted in a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.

Brandon Magnus / Getty Images

According to Rolling Stone, on Oct. 17, Balenciaga issued a statement informing customers that Ye’s look from his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week had been removed from its website along with a section containing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration, which launched earlier this year.

Neil Mockford / GC Images

Ye’s fashion relations have been a contentious issue in recent months.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

On Sept. 15, shortly after Ye claimed that he had cut ties with Gap, the retailer confirmed that its 10-year partnership with Yeezy had come to an end.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Less than a month later, on Oct. 6, Adidas issued a statement announcing that its multibillion-dollar partnership with the rapper is officially under review.

Jonathan Leibson

This came just three days after Ye faced intense backlash for featuring a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during his YZY SZN 9 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

instagram.com

The slogan is often used to counter the Black Lives Matter movement and has been associated with racism and white supremacism.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Balenciaga and Ye for comment.

Topics in this article