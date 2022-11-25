Adidas Is Investigating Claims That Kanye West Showed Pornography And Intimate Photos Of Kim Kardashian To Its Employees

Exactly one month after Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West, the company has announced that it is investigating new allegations of workplace misconduct against him.

Adidas had worked with West, who legally changed his name to Ye, on his Yeezy brand since 2013. The company cut ties after Ye made numerous racist and antisemitic comments, and after it was revealed that he showed a pornographic video to executives in a meeting.

A spokesperson for Adidas confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it is investigating claims in an anonymous letter that senior leadership was aware of West's "problematic behavior" but "turned their moral compass off." The letter, written by members of staff at Yeezy and Adidas, was first reported by Rolling Stone.



"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," the spokesperson for Adidas said. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

Earlier this week Rolling Stone also reported claims from some workers on the Yeezy collaboration that Ye showed them explicit pictures and videos, including an intimate photo of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.