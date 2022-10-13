The Jan. 6 Committee Has Voted To Subpoena Donald Trump

The Jan. 6 Committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a resolution to subpoena former president Donald Trump over his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

"We need to hear from him," Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, said in his closing remarks. "He must be held responsible."

He added, "It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony. There is a precedent in American history for Congress to compel the testimony of a president. There is also precedent for presidents to provide testimony and documentary evidence to congressional investigators.

"We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action," he said.

In his opening remarks on Thursday afternoon, Thompson said evidence had shown that there was a "multipart plan" led by Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

“What Donald Trump proceeded to do after the 2020 election is something no president has done before in our country," he said.