Elon Musk Shared A Conspiracy Theory About The Attack Against Nancy Pelosi’s Husband On Twitter

Just days after officially buying Twitter, Elon Musk used the platform to float an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband from a right-wing website that frequently spouts conspiracy theories.

The tweet, which Musk later deleted, was in response to a post from Hillary Clinton sharing a Los Angeles Times article about the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home.

The suspect, David DePape, had posted about QAnon and shared antisemitic, anti–COVID vaccine sentiment online, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In her tweet sharing the article Saturday, Clinton wrote, "The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow."

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," Musk responded Sunday morning. He linked to a post from a website called the Santa Monica Observer that claims DePape is a male sex worker who was in a dispute with Paul Pelosi, who was drunk, citing right-wing speculation on Twitter.

The claim has no basis, and the post makes no effort to verify it.

The Santa Monica Observer is a website masquerading as a news outlet that has published outrageous fake news in the past. Owned by David Ganezer, the website once claimed Hillary Clinton died and a body double was used to debate Donald Trump in 2016, that Trump appointed Kanye West to the Department of the Interior, and that sunlight could cure COVID-19 patients, according to the Los Angeles Times.