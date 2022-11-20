Elon Musk Just Let Donald Trump Back On Twitter

The poll was a narrow victory for “Yes” winning by 51.8% of the 15 million votes.



Trump was suspended after the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol. At the time, Twitter explained the decision in a blog post: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Previously, Musk said that he would have major moderation decisions like this be made by some special committee, perhaps like the Facebook Oversight Committee, which voted to uphold Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram.