Twitter Locked Kanye West's Account After He Posted An Antisemitic Tweet

After more than a week of disturbing behavior that has seen him condemned by many (and yet praised by House Republicans), Kanye West reached a new low Saturday night, tweeting a hateful screed against Jewish people that was then removed by Twitter for violating their policies.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” tweeted the rapper, who changed his name and now goes by "Ye." “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
The tweet remained on the platform for some time before being blocked and replaced with an automated message that reads, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules."
A Twitter spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News on Sunday, "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies."
Ye's antisemitic tweet came almost a day after he blasted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was raised Jewish, for taking action against his Instagram.
That came after moderators deleted content from Ye's Instagram page and restricted the account after the rapper posted a screenshot of a message he had sent Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which he implied that Combs was being controlled by shadowy, powerful Jewish people — a long-standing antisemitic trope.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Sunday that they had deleted content from Ye's account and restricted his use of it because he had broken their rules.
The tweets were among Ye's first since November 2020, with the performer having stuck mainly to Instagram since then.
When he began tweeting again this weekend, Elon Musk, the potential next owner of Twitter, celebrated Ye's return to the platform, tweeting, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"
In recent days, Ye, who has been public with his bipolar disorder in the past, has demonstrated behavior that has alarmed many observers and prompted several high-profile figures to denounce him.
Vogue magazine issued a statement defending Editor-at-Large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after they said she was "personally targeted and bullied" in an "unacceptable" series of Instagram posts by Ye after she criticized him for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week.
That phrase is typically used as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid also came to the defense of Karefa-Johnson, denouncing Ye on his Instagram page for being "a bully and a joke."
Of course, all this occurred amid Ye's continued attacks on ex Kim Kardashian and her family.
On Thursday night, Ye also sat down with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson, accusing Donald Trump's son-in-law and presidential adviser, Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of helping to negotiate treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain in order to make money.
Ye's Fox News interview and "White Lives Matter" stunt received attention from Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee, who compared him to Musk and Trump on Twitter.
But the American Jewish Committee said that Ye had "fomented hatred of Jews" in his posts and statements, while the ADL said his behavior had been "deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic."
"There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has," the ADL tweeted.
UPDATE
This story has been updated with comment from a Meta spokesperson.