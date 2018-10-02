Morning Update: You Might Want To Revisit Your Facebook Settings

At the same press conference, Trump told a woman reporter, “I know you’re not thinking — you never do .”

Frustrated by taking questions on Kavanaugh during a trade press conference, Trump said he’d seen a Democratic senator in a “compromising position” but did not elaborate on what that means.

The president said that Kavanaugh had “difficulty” with drinking in high school. Kavanaugh testified to the exact opposite: that his drinking was typical of teenagers.

Republicans say the Senate will vote on Kavanaugh at the end of this week .

The Supreme Court nominee’s comments at the Ford hearing last week have raised serious ethics questions . He railed against Democrats in Congress, the Clinton family, and “left-wing opposition groups.” Kavanaugh’s angry jabs at Democrats and liberal groups could be grounds for recusal requests, whether he’s confirmed or not.

Democrats released a list of more than 20 people they want interviewed — including three women who have made on-the-record allegations against Kavanaugh, and former classmates of Kavanaugh and the women.

The week-long FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh was originally supposed to be “limited in scope.” Yesterday, President Donald Trump appeared to be in support of expanding it . “They should interview anyone they want within reason,” Trump said.

Your Facebook account — and websites that use Facebook login — could be compromised. Here’s what you need to know.

On Friday, Facebook revealed the security of 50 million accounts was compromised after attackers stole what are called “access tokens.”

Hold it right there. What are “access tokens”? They’re the reason you don’t have to reenter your password every time you open Facebook — strings of characters that allow you to stay signed in.

What could they be used for? Uh, well, everything. Access tokens can be used to gain complete control of Facebook accounts, but Facebook says its initial investigation has not shown that they were used “to access any private messages or posts or to post anything to these accounts.”

These access tokens sound important. How did Facebook address this? Facebook says it’s patched the vulnerability that allowed the attack. The company made 90 million people log out and log back in on Friday. By doing so, it rendered the stolen tokens invalid.

Was I affected? Let’s just assume yes. Facebook reset the access tokens of 50 million compromised accounts and, as a precaution, another 40 million accounts that it thinks may have been breached.

What can I do right now? Not much, since Facebook’s already reset these access tokens. But you’re not out of the woods yet — here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make your account more secure just in case.

SNAPSHOTS

The second trial of the man accused of killing Jessica Chambers has ended in a mistrial. A jury has again failed to reach a verdict on the murder charges against Quinton Tellis. He was charged with killing Chambers, who was burned alive in her car. Her death captured national attention and created a cottage industry of internet sleuths determined to solve the case. When first responders arrived at the scene, Chambers was still alive. Before she died from her injuries, she reportedly told medical personnel that “Eric did this to me.”

An air traffic controller is being called a hero after he died guiding a plane to safety during the earthquake in Indonesia. Anthonius Gunawan Agung stayed in the crumbling control tower during the magnitude 7.5 earthquake to make sure the passenger plane had safely taken off, before jumping. The 21-year-old broke his legs, arms, and ribs and died from internal injuries on his way to the hospital. The pilot of the plane, Ricoseta Mafella, said, “during the split seconds of decisions, he waited for me until I was safe before he jumped. That's why I call him my guardian angel.”

Seven men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a far-right terror attack. The men, all German citizens aged between 20 and 30, allegedly belong to a group called “Revolution Chemnitz” and were trying to obtain automatic weapons for an attack targeting foreigners. Investigators said the men were all part of the “hooligan, skinhead and neo-Nazi scene in the Chemnitz area.”

Cardi B has been charged with assault for her alleged part in a strip club brawl. The rapper turned herself in to the 109th Precinct in Queens earlier on Monday morning, following allegations she was involved in the fight, in which two employees were reportedly hurt. According to the New York Post's Page Six, siblings Jade and Baddie Gi, who worked at Angels Strip Club, said they were attacked by members of Cardi’s team in late August because of allegations they had sex with the rapper’s husband, Offset.

Lana Del Rey called out Kanye West after he went on a pro-Trump rant on SNL. After West posted a pro-Trump Instagram update, Del Rey unleashed on him, writing, “If you support someone who believes it's okay to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous — then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue.”

Trump has won the dairy war with Canada. But was it worth it?

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have agreed on a new deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It’s called the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, or USMCA for short. I suppose “USCAM” would’ve been bad branding, and “CAMUS” too bleak. More importantly, the new name gives license to President Trump to say he did away with NAFTA.

USMCA is being met with relief and anxiety in Canada, particularly over concessions made over eggs and dairy — the deal gives the US increased access to Canada’s protected dairy market.

But experts say the actual concessions were outweighed by the ramifications of a now-hostile US–Canada relationship.

A dad’s Instagram post shows the struggle of not having changing tables in men’s restrooms

Donte Palmer, a Florida teacher, went viral this week.

He accidentally became the face of the movement to install baby changing tables in men’s restrooms, after his older son snapped a picture of him struggling to change a diaper in a public bathroom.

People are sharing their frustrations with the fact that men’s restrooms so often lack changing tables, and sending love to Palmer.

He captioned his post, “What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist!!” This is the image that resonated with people: